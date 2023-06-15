Williamsport, Pa. — The mother of two little girls whose remains were found buried on a Lycoming County property was sentenced Thursday.

Marie Snyder of Williamsport pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal homicide in November of last year for starving Nicole, 6, and Jasmine, 4, until they died. The 34-year-old Snyder cried during a preliminary hearing as she described beating her children, starving them, and tying them down for long periods of time.

She was given consecutive life sentences for two counts of first-degree murder. For a theft and fraud charge, Snyder received nine to 18 months for each charge. Those sentences will run concurrent to her two life sentences.

Snyder was also ordered to pay $69,866.12 to the Lycoming Department of Human Services.

Two other women involved in the girls' death—Echo Butler and Michele Butler—are scheduled to be sentenced later this year.

Snyder pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree felony conspiracy to commit homicide and theft in one case. She also pleaded guilty to fraud to obtain food stamps in a separate case.

Snyder avoided the death penalty by taking a plea deal with the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office.

In all, Snyder pleaded guilty to:

Conspiracy - Criminal Homicide

Conspiracy - Criminal Homicide

Theft By Deception-Fail To Correct

Fraud Obt Foodstamps/Assistance

Snyder won't be prosecuted for these remaining charges, according to the district attorney's office:

Criminal Homicide (2 counts)

Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense (2 counts)

Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury (2 counts)

Theft By Deception-Fail To Correct

Conceal Death of Child (2 counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 counts)

Abuse Of Corpse (2 counts)

Obstruction

Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence (2 counts)

Theft By Decep-False Impression

The girls were subjected to intense physical abuse, verbal abuse, restraint, and starvation, Snyder admitted during testimony at a preliminary hearing on March 16.

The remains of Nicole and Jasmine were found buried on a property at 653 Livermore Road in Williamsport on November 6 and 7, 2021. An investigation into the disappearance and deaths of the children revealed unspeakable abuse.

Two trees were planted earlier this year during a ceremony in Brandon Park in honor of Nicole and Jasmine Snyder.

"I miss my babies," Snyder said during her preliminary hearing. "I want everyone to know the truth. I love them. I let somebody control me. She's still in here."

Snyder was referring to co-conspirator Echo Butler, her former girlfriend, who Snyder went to live with after separating from the girls' father, Joshua Snyder.

"I thought they loved me," Snyder said of the Butlers.

