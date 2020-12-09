Wellsboro, Pa. – This Saturday, the famous Comet of Santa's reindeer fleet will visit Christmas on Main Street with her six-month-old son, Curly Star. The reindeer will be in the parking lot on Main Street between the United Methodist Church and Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, Dec. 12 from noon to 4 p.m., so people can visit them and take photos.

“He was born with lots of kinky curls, which is not a dominate trait for reindeer so that makes him unique," said Cassandra Hoover. "That’s why we named him Curly Star.” Cassandra and her husband David own Spruce Run Farm in Bloomsburg where the reindeer live.

This year, visitors may pay $10 to hang out with the reindeer up close and receive an InstaPhoto as a memento. One of the reindeer handlers will take the InstaPhoto, but guests are also welcome to have pictures taken with their own camera or cell phone.

“Reindeer are amazing animals that add magic to the holiday season,” Cassandra said. “They are majestic, beautiful animals that are by nature calm and soothing. They don’t get excited or upset when they are around people."

"Female reindeer are half the size of males,” she noted. “The girls weigh an average of 200 pounds while the boys weigh 400 to 500 pounds. Reindeer can live to be 16 to 20 years old." Unusually, both male and female reindeer have antlers.

In 2012, the couple began looking into what it would take to care for reindeer, from what they ate to how to protect them from disease. Native to the Arctic, reindeer do not have built-in immunity to Pennsylvania parasites and illnesses. Unlike the state’s white-tailed deer, which are wild, reindeer are domestic animals.

In 2015, the first two reindeer arrived at Spruce Run Farm from Indianapolis, Indiana. “Currently we have nine reindeer,” said Cassandra. “Our five females are eight-year-old Clarice, four-year-old Comet and 32-month old Kneezie. Recently, we added Vixen, a six-month-old, and Cupid, a three-year-old to our herd. They had been on a Santa’s team in Minnesota."

“Our two bull reindeer are five-year-old Prancer who weighs 425 pounds and four-year-old Dancer who is almost 500 pounds and much too large to travel."

Comet’s two sons, Murry Christmas born on May 12, 2019, 18 months ago, and Curly Star born this past May bring the number of males to four. “Murry was the first reindeer born on our farm. Curly Star is the second,” she said.

“We were concerned for our reindeer after finding out in April that tigers had gotten COVID-19. Since then we’ve learned that reindeer do not have the receptors that would allow them to get the coronavirus, for which we are very grateful,” explained Cassandra.

“This season we are only taking the reindeer to community events within Pennsylvania like Wellsboro’s Christmas On Main Street. This offers people the opportunity to social distance while experiencing the reindeer and helps protect those who visit and work with them."

The schedule for Christmas on Main Street includes:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

9:00 a.m. (During regular business hours)

Historic Ornaments on Display

At 26 Wellsboro Area Locations

9:00 a.m. (runs continuously 24/7) FREE Video on Christmas On Main Street History Penn Oak Realty 65 Main Street

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ribbon Machine Molds and Historic Ornaments on Display

From My Shelf Books & Gifts

7 East Avenue

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Victorian House Tour $5

Refreshments, Ornament to Keep

Goodhart’s Inn

49 Central Avenue

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

9:00 a.m. (During regular business hours)

Historic Ornaments on Display

At 26 Wellsboro Area Locations

9:00 a.m.

Historic Walking Tour

Begins at Penn Wells Hotel Lobby

Preregistration required

Call 570-724-2111

$5 or FREE with Passport

9:00 a.m. (runs continuously 24/7)