Harrisburg, Pa. – Two Philadelphia women have been charged with felony neglect and assault for their treatment of a quadriplegic man who required full-time care.

Attorney General Michelle Henry said Rashina Long and Jasmine Long were paid through Medicaid to provide the man care, but failed to do so, resulting in his hospitalization last year. Consequently, he had to receive critical care treatment, and medical staff at the hospital described his condition as a “disgrace.”

Rashina Long, 47, is the victim’s mother; Jasmine Long, 32, is the victim’s sister. The women were paid to provide the man with a combined 22 hours of daily care, the AG said.

The women are each charged with felony counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, aggravated assault, Medicaid fraud, and related offenses. They turned themselves in this week. Both were arraigned and bail was set for each at $50,000 unsecured, according to court records.

“The level of neglect from these defendants against their son and brother who depended on them is nothing short of despicable,” Henry said. “The medical treatment he received from professionals committed to their duties likely saved his life.”

According to a news release, the Office of Attorney General investigation revealed the defendants caused Medicaid to pay more than $140,000 for services allegedly provided to the man from December 2021 through September 2022 – an amount far in excess of the care they provided to him, as evidenced by his condition upon arrival at the hospital.

The man was taken to the hospital when he lost consciousness on Oct 1, 2022. He had severe pressure wounds from not being moved, and was malnourished and dehydrated. He required numerous procedures and treatment, including a blood transfusion and time on a ventilator.

He was six feet tall, but weighed only 95 pounds, due to months of malnourishment.

The man was not able to return home until May 23, 2023.

The investigation was conducted by the Office of Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Section.

The Pennsylvania Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $9,781,180 for the Federal fiscal year (FY) 2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,260,392 for FY 2023, is funded by Pennsylvania.

Rashina Long docket

Jasmine Long docket

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.