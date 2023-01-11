Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of attacking a woman with a hammer in front of her children was denied jail-to-treatment Tuesday.

The mother of Sharif Mumin Cliett, 34, addressed Judge Ryan Tira, saying multiple times her “child needed help” as she begged for his release to a mental health treatment facility. ADA Martin Wade said the prosecution was “highly” opposed to any bail modification.

Tira sided with the prosecution, saying it was “not in the best interest of the community to release the defendant” prior to making his ruling. Wade expressed concerns regarding Cliett completing treatment and being released to the general public.

“This is the last person you want released from jail,” Wade said.

A count of first-degree felony criminal attempt at homicide was added to Cliett’s charges on Dec. 14 after an investigation by the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.

Cliett was also charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and criminal attempt at aggravated assault.

According to an affidavit, Cliett laughed after striking the woman with a claw hammer in front of her children. The woman was treated at the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Her children witnessed the attack and helped the victim, holding her head up and calling help, authorities said. Cliett fled the area when police were called.

During an interview, Cliett told police the woman had attacked him. When asked about a cut on his hand, Cliett allegedly replied, “That is from the f****** hammer.”

Tira denied Cliett's bail during the hearing. He will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison until a trial date is set.

