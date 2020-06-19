According to Riverside Borough Police in coordination with state and federal authorities, charges were filed against Sawsan Hadidi, mother of two children ages four and three months old, who have been missing since June 11th.

The Riverside Borough Police also enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to locate Sawsan and both Danny (4) and Dana (3 months old) according to the release that was distributed Friday.

As the search continues and flyers are being posted throughout the eastern part of the country, Hadidi, will be charged.

A person by the name of Suzanne H. started a GoFundMe page on June 3, 2020, stating “my beautiful children were unjustifiably removed from my care including my newborn baby that was snatched from my arms by force.”

The page was created to "raise money for a lawyer." It only identifies the children as Danny and Dana, and includes pictures of what appear to be the missing children and Sawsan Hadidi.

There is an update on the page indicating the children were returned on June 11th. The missing persons alert was issued on June 12.

Both children were last seen on June 11 at 4 p.m. around 11th St. in Riverside. Police believe the children may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately by calling the Riverside Borough PD at 570-275-4305 or the East Central Emergency Network at 570-784-6300.

As of June 19, 2020, police are still searching for the missing children. This story is ongoing and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

