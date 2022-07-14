Williamsport, Pa. —The 22-year-old mother of a deceased infant cried throughout a hearing Thursday morning that opened with her entering a plea of guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Demsey Mae Long, who was 20 years old at the time of her infant daughter's death, was sentenced to seven years’ probation and 12 months of electric monitoring by Judge Nancy Butts. A first-degree felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

ADA Martin Wade said Long "killed her baby because drugs were more important than her baby" during the nearly hour-long hearing.

"There has to be some type of reckoning," Wade said as he recommended a minimum of 12 months of electric monitoring. "She's earned being monitored for a period of time."

Several of Long's family members and her defense attorney Jeana Longo spoke on her behalf.

"What more can you do as a Judge that can be worse than what happened to Demsey [Long]," Longo said. "The worst thing that could have happened to this mom did."

Long, who has met all required drug testing and counseling dates after being charged, also spoke about the incident saying she had a lot of guilt and grief. Long told Butts she "definitely was not ready to be a mom" when asked about caring for the child.

Long told Butts she's been clean for two years and has accepted responsibility for the incident. At several points in the hearing, Long needed to be to comforted by Longo and given tissues as she cried.

Long was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and involuntary manslaughter in April of 2020 after State Police spoke with several family members at Geisinger Medical Center. Long's mother, who testified on her daughter's behalf Wednesday, described the room the infant was located in as "really, really warm" the day of the incident.

Long allegedly lied to investigators throughout their questioning of her in April of 2020 when the deceased child was discovered. Long told investigators she had not used methamphetamine dating back to 2019, police said.

A toxicology report revealed she had methamphetamine and marijuana in her system at the time of the infant's death. During a search of Long's resident, investigators said they discovered bongs, pipes, razor blades, and pills, police said.

Long said the three-month-old was two or three feet away from a space heater covered by a blanket in a small room for nearly six hours. Wade said Long "crashed" after heavy drug use and failed to respond to the child. A blanket was pushed underneath the door to prevent heat from escaping, investigators wrote in an affidavit.

"I don't want to know that old person," Long said of herself during Thursday's hearing.

