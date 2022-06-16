Williamsport, Pa. — Marie Sue Snyder, 33, of Williamsport, is facing felony charges of theft and fraud in addition to charges of homicide for the starvation deaths of two of her three children.

Investigators said from a time period of June 1, 2016 to Nov. 30 of 2021, Snyder received $69,866.27 in public benefits administered on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), claiming her two daughters, both of whom were deceased at the time, were alive.

On or about December 14, 2021, police received an overpayment referral from the Lycoming County Assistance Office (CAO) for Marie Snyder, accused of failing to accurately report her household composition, according to an affidavit filed May 24, 2022 by Maria Lesh, special agent with the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General.

Records indicate that Snyder was interviewed by phone or face-to-face by Income Maintenance Caseworkers two times each in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and once in 2020 about her daughters, according to police documents.

In all of the instances, Snyder allegedly told caseworkers, who determine eligibility for public assistance, that Nicole Snyder, Jasmine Snyder, and a third child, were members of the household.

In November of 2021, authorities recovered the remains of two children buried on a property near the 600 block of Livermore Road in Lycoming County.

The discovery stemmed from an investigation by Lycoming County Children & Youth (CYS), initiated on September 10, 2021 into the possible neglect of a third minor child belonging to Snyder. A medical provider raised concerns about the child to CYS.

The news rocked the area as details surrounding their deaths began to circulate. Two women—Snyder and her girlfriend, Echo Butler—are facing the death penalty for their roles in the childrens' deaths.

A third woman, Echo's mother Michele Butler, has been accused of knowing about the crimes, doing nothing to stop the abuse, concealing their deaths, and providing false information to Children and Youth regarding the girls' whereabouts.

Related reading: Marie Snyder: ‘They were being starved and beaten every day’

Nicole, 6, died on May 10, 2016 and Jasmine, 4, died on August 11, 2017, according to Snyder's sworn testimony during a preliminary hearing on March 16.

Snyder admitted while under oath that she and Echo Butler intentionally starved the two children, causing their deaths.

Snyder is charged with third-degree felony theft by deception and fraud to obtain food stamps and/or assistance. Snyder is already being held without bail at the Lycoming County Prison, was given $10,000 monetary bail for the new charges.

Snyder is scheduled to appear in court on June 27 for a preliminary hearing on the fraud and deception charges. She is also due in court June 17 for a motion to access records regarding the homicide case.

Docket sheet

