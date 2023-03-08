Williamsport, Pa. — A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly left her newborn on a bathroom floor for an hour before getting help.

Chemari May Truax allegedly gave birth to the child at her home near the 400 block of fifth Avenue on March 7, claiming she felt nauseated as if experiencing diarrhea, police said. After delivering the child on her bathroom floor, Truax cut the umbilical cord without clamping it.

“Truax said that the infant was breathing but did not believe the child would survive,” investigators said.

The child continued to breathe on the floor for approximately one hour before Truax drove herself and the child to the emergency room, officers said. After going into cardiac arrest, the infant died despite 20 minutes of resuscitative efforts by staff. The child was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:23 p.m., police said.

Staff members at UPMC Williamsport Emergency Department notified the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office at 6:47 p.m. to report an infant death, according to a release from Williamsport Police.

Going against medical advice, Truax signed herself out of the hospital at one point, investigators said. She refused to give a urine sample and would not answer questions about cocaine use that day, according to hospital staff.

Truax was taken into custody at her home on Fifth Avenue, officers said. Williamsport Police located the cut umbilical cord in a bathroom during a search of Traux’s home, according to the release.

In November of 2022 Truax attempted to terminate the pregnancy at a clinic in Harrisburg, investigators said. Months later in February, suffering from abdominal pain, Truax checked into Geisinger in Muncy. During an examination, Truax was told she was in fact still pregnant. Investigators said she also tested positive for cocaine.

Judge Christian Frey denied bail during a preliminary arraignment on charges of murder of the third degree and endangering the welfare of children. Both are first-degree felonies.

Docket sheet

