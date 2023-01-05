Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was charged for ignoring demands by authorities to stop her five-year-old child from calling emergency services.

Robin Tanice Johnson is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of false alarm to agency of public safety, according to court records. Her child called 911 a total of 20 times between Nov. 6 and Dec. 4, even claiming their house was on fire in one instance, police said.

The 21-year-old Johnson told police on Nov. 7 she was taking the juvenile’s phone.

But on Nov. 11, the minor called 911 twice, reporting the family’s home was on fire. Williamsport Police cited Johnson and warned her charges would be filed if the calls continued.

The child contacted 911 four times on Nov. 25 and placed six more calls on Dec. 4, police said. Robin told police she knew the child had a tendency to call 911 when she was interviewed at a home near the 2500 block of Federal Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Johnson is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing. No bail is listed for Johnson.

Docket sheet

