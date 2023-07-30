Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman aggressively swung her toddler by the arm when the young child stepped off the sidewalk, police say.

Williamsport Officer Tanner Troutman was on patrol when he spotted 29-year-old Tiffany Michel Boutwell walking with her three children on June 21 around 9:30 a.m. Boutwell was in the area of 144 W. Fourth St., near the near the Trade and Transit Centre, when her 2-year-old daughter stepped off the sidewalk and onto the bus lane.

Boutwell yelled at the little girl, then grabbed her arm tightly and swung her "aggressively across the sidewalk and on to a bench," Troutman said. The swing was so alarming, a person standing nearby yelled at Boutwell, telling the mother, "You don't whip your kids around like that," Tanner noted.

When Tanner walked over to talk to Boutwell, she began yelling profanities, causing a crowd to gather at the bus stop, he added.

Boutwell, Grace Street, was charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. in District Judge Aaron Biichle's office.

Docket sheet

