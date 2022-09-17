Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood.

After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show.

Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying a four-year-old girl was at her back door. She recognized the child and told police the mother, Angelica Shaffer, lives several houses away.

When Gaugler and Sgt. Steve LeVan walked the little girl back to her house, they allegedly found the 33-year-old mother asleep in an upstairs bedroom. Due to the conditions of the house, police contacted Children and Youth and notified the codes department, arrest papers say.

Shaffer was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.