Shamokin, Pa. — A woman ignored warnings from police officers and allegedly interfered as they attempted to detain her son with an active warrant.

Louann Becker was taken into custody by members of the Shamokin Police Department after the verbal warnings had no impact, police said. The 56-year-old Becker stepped between officers and her son, Craig Becker, near the 200 block of Shamokin Street after they discovered he had an active warrant.

Becker told authorities there was no warrant and allegedly screamed at them during the detainment. Becker pushed an officer at one point, police said.

The warrant was verified and shown to Becker, who slammed her front door in the process of screaming at officers.

Police had been called to the home when neighbors reported a fight in the street out front. Craig Becker was allegedly upset at a person over advances made toward his wife, police said.

Craig Becker and another man got into an argument and was punched during the altercation, according to the affidavit.

Louanne Becker was charged with third-degree felony hinder apprehension, obstruction of justice, and disorderly conduct. No bail was listed for Becker, but she is scheduled to appear on Oct. 11 for a preliminary hearing with Judge John Gembic.

Docket sheet

