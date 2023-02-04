Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman was arrested for drunken driving after she rear-ended a car in the pickup lane at an elementary school.

Police say Melissa Heun appeared to have "soiled herself" by the time officers arrived at the Danville Primary School on Ironman Lane just after 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. Heun was there to pick up her daughter when she drove her Dodge Caliber into the back of a Volkswagen, according to the school's officer, LaRue Brion.

Heun, 40, reportedly seemed confused after the accident and didn't know how to put her vehicle into park, Brion told Danville Officer Phil Savidge. The driver of the Volkswagen said there was little damage to his car, but noted Heun was "obviously messed up."

While police gathered information on the accident, Heun repeatedly tried stumbling into the school and was eventually handcuffed and put in the back of the patrol car, charges state.

When Savidge returned to the car to speak to Heun, she had maneuvered her hands in front of her body, pulled down her pants, and urinated on the seat, Savidge said. She allegedly admitted she'd had a couple of shots of alcohol before driving to the school.

The handcuffs were readjusted and Savidge drove Heun to Geisinger Medical Center for a blood test. While on the way, Heun seemed perplexed about the arrest, saying she was sitting at home reading a book to her children when officers "just showed up and arrested her," according to the affidavit.

She allegedly denied being at the school and causing an accident, and refused to consent to a blood draw.

A week later, Heun returned to the police station and reportedly admitted she had also caused damage to a headstone on the day of her arrest, saying she was in the Fairview Cemetery and believes she drove into it. She'd been drinking little bottles of 99 Peaches peach schnapps and it "hit her" suddenly. That's when she left and drove to the elementary school, she said.

Paint chips at the cemetery matched Heun's car and the damage to the vehicle was consistent with a headstone hit, police say.

Heun was charged with DUI, institutional vandalism, causing an accident, and other driving offenses. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m. at the Danville magisterial district court. Senior Judge John E. Hasay will hear the case.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.