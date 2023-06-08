Mill Hall, Pa. — A mother of a young child said she was asleep as the child wandered nearly five blocks from the home.

Chelsea Autumn Miller, 33, of Mill Hall allegedly believed her child was home when State Police Troopers spoke with her on June 3. Miller claimed she had a child safety lock on the door, but it must not have been fully closed. The home is near the 600 block of Girard Street, police said.

She slept as the child walked four and half blocks to the intersection of Girard Street and Route 64, according to the complaint. A couple spotted the child during a yard sale and called State Police in Lamar.

The child, who was in underwear and had bare feet, complained his feet were hot, Trooper Cory Gates said. It was 87 degrees out at approximately 12:22 p.m. when the child was found, according to the affidavit.

According to the police affidavit, the child "had been trying to go to Walmart to get a toy."

Miller claimed to have last seen the child just before going to sleep at 6 a.m., Gates said.

Miller was charged with third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge John Maggs is scheduled for July 3.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.