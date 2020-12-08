Harrisburg, Pa. – Borrowers who have worked with Nationstar Mortgage may be in line for restitution in 2021 after 49 Attorneys General, including Josh Shapiro, reached a settlement with the company. Nationstar is the country's fourth-largest mortgage services. The company was charged with violating consumer protection laws.

In Pennsylvania, the settlement affects 2,234 loans; there will be $2.75 million in restitution distributed to borrowers. A settlement administrator will send eligible borrowers a claim form in 2021.

“This company failed to follow the law and took advantage of Pennsylvania consumers looking for help on their loans,” said AG Shapiro. “I appreciate the work of this multistate group and the consumer advocates in our office who secured this settlement and will provide borrowers with relief.”

The multi-state investigation covered Nationstar's conduct between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2017. The investigation uncovered issues when data was transferred to Nationstar when they acquired other companies' portfolios; several borrowers who were seeking assistance with payments and loan modifications fell through the cracks. These borrowers will receive a guaranteed minimum payment of $840 as part of the settlement.

Nationstar also neglected to correct hired third-party companies that changed locks on homes of borrowers that couldn't pay loans on time. Those clients will receive a guaranteed minimum payment of $250.

In addition to providing restitution, Nationstar must follow a detailed set of rules beginning on January 1, 2021. The rules are more comprehensive than existing laws regarding mortgage loans. Nationstar will also have to conduct audits and report audit results to state committees.

In addition to the above, the lawsuit alleged that Nationstar was performing a number of other illegal acts and practices, including:

Failing to properly oversee and implement transfer of mortgage loans

Failing to appropriately identify loans with pending loan modification applications when loans were transferred to Nationstar

Failing to accurately or timely apply payments made by some borrowers

Threatening foreclosure and giving conflicting messages to some borrowers during loss mitigation

Failing to properly process applications for loan modifications

Failing to properly review and respond to complaints

Failing to make timely escrow disbursements, including failure to timely remit property tax payments

Failing to timely terminate borrowers' private mortgage insurance