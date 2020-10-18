Williamsport, Pa. – The morgue is almost full and the coroner's office has nowhere to decontaminate, Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling warned in a Facebook post today. He said they've had to remove bodily fluids from their vehicles at car washes and wash contaminated clothes at home.



Kiessling hopes a new Coroner's Office/Regional Forensic Center would address the current morgue capacity issue. The coroner said he and County Maintenance Director Ken George found a property that will clearly meet the needs of the coroner's office.



"With the increasing number of unclaimed deceased, increasing number of homicides, suicides, drug overdoses we get closer and closer to maxing out the capacity," Kiessling said of the current morgue, housed at UPMC Williamsport.



Lycoming County will soon have five hospitals and only one morgue at UPMC Williamsport, which is shared with the hospital, Kiessling said. Right now, no autopsies are performed locally. Coroners and law enforcement must travel to Allentown, Kiessling said.



Kiessling said a new Forensic Center in Lycoming County could employ a forensic pathologist to perform autopsies for Lycoming and all 11 surrounding counties.



"This would reduce the wasted time and money of Coroners and Law Enforcement traveling to and from Allentown on a weekly basis," Kiessling said.



The coroner's current office is located at the Executive Plaza Building, which is up for sale.



"To sell this building, my office must relocate. I believe now is the time to move my office into a building that will meet the needs of my office now and well into the future," Kiessling said.



A feasibility study of a new Coroner's Office/Regional Forensic Center was performed in 2012, with the full support of county law enforcement agencies, Kiessling said.



"This study was created at considerable cost and due to the estimated cost of the building nothing was ever done despite my efforts to seek funding to move this forward," Kiessling said.



Kiessling has been investigating deaths in the county for over 20 years.



"Our responsibilities while performing these investigations is that we must enter scenes that others refuse to enter due to the decomposed state of the deceased and uncertain cause of their death. We must then enter these scenes to investigate the cause of death, package the deceased and transport to the morgue," Kiessling said.

"During this process, myself and my personnel sometimes come in contact with bodily fluids and our transport vehicles become contaminated with these same bodily fluids placing ourselves at risk. We have no place to decontaminate ourselves or our vehicles especially during the winter months," he said.

Kiessling said he's been asking the County Commissioners to support the project for eight years, without results.



"With all of the COVID 19 concerns I am certain you will agree that this is no longer acceptable," Kiessling said.



Act 13 funds can be used to fund the project, which constitutes emergency preparedness and judicial services, according to Kiessling.



"Lycoming County has more than enough Act 13 funds to cover the cost of this building and millions of $$ will remain in reserve," Kiessling wrote.



Tomorrow the Commissioners will meet with the owner of the building that Kiessling wants to make into a new Coroner's Office/Regional Forensic Center.



