Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police officers said they could see a suspect make a throwing motion right before hearing a bag hit the floor of a holding cell.

An inspection of the cell and a strip search of the woman helped authorities locate more than 80 grams of cocaine, according to an affidavit. Beatriz Fortuna Robles, 33, of Philadelphia was charged with a count of felony possession with attempt to delivere a controlled substance after the discovery.

Robles was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on Feb. 15 after officers said they observed it go through a stop sign near Pine Street. Police spoke with Jess Brosh, who told them Robles had given her two baggies of cocaine earlier in the day.

A search of the vehicle was conducted prior to Robles being taken into custody. Officers informed Robles she would be stripped search once back at the station.

According to the report, Robles attempted to get rid of the substance as she was being held inside a holding cell. Officers said more cocaine and packaging materials were located after the strip search was completed.

Robles was given $95,000 monetary bail during an arraignment and incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison. Court records show she was also charged with felony tamper with evidence, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robles will face Judge Aaron Biichle on Feb. 24 for a preliminary hearing at the Lycoming County Courthouse. No charges were filed against Brosh at this time.

Docket sheet