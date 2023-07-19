Williamsport, Pa. — A man allegedly cut apart drilling equipment to steal more than $200,000 of copper wiring inside.

Zachary Miles Breen left some of the wires, along with other evidence, in the back of his truck parked along W. Third Street, police said. Officers could see the items as the approached the truck, they added.

Employees discovered the missing wire just after 10 a.m. on July 13, officer Zachary Geary said. During an investigation, officers discovered several hundred feet of copper wire had been taken, he added. All the equipment was inoperable, according to the affidavit.

The 34-year-old Breen confessed to taking the wire when confronted by police, Geary wrote. Officers located wires, a reciprocating saw, batteries, and a flash light after serving search warrants on Breen’s home, truck, and garage, Geary continued.

A representative from Precision Drilling was present to verify the wire belonged with their equipment, according to the complaint. He took two 60-foot strands Breen had not stripped, investigators said.

Police received a tip Breen had been unloading large amounts of copper wire at Staimens, Geary said.

Breen was charged with causing property damage by criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. All are graded as felonies.

Judge Gary Whiteman set bail at $50,000 monetary during a July 13 arraignment in Lycoming County. Breen, who could not post the amount, is being held at the Lycoming County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 15 with Whiteman.

