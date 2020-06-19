Lycoming County -- A tripped breaker or blown fuse has cut power to more than 1,400 people in the area.
According to PPL, power should be restored by 3 p.m. Continue to check here for outage information.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies during the evening. Areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 12:44 pm
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
