Lock Haven, Pa. —Rumors started to circulate in mid-November when a suicide was reported out of Lock Haven involving a high-profile inmate.

Jamie Lynn Jackson, 37, of Lock Haven was incarcerated on charges of homicide after the discovery of her 9-year-old nephew deceased inside her Lock Haven apartment. Friday night’s release that detailed Jackson’s untimely death, gave a multiple-drug overdose as the cause of death.

Jackson was pronounced dead on Nov. 15 the same day as her 37th birthday.

According to Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse and Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna, Jackson died of a combination of fluoxetine and bupropion, ruling the death as accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the incident. More information will be released as it becomes available.

