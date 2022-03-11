Montoursville, Pa. — James Nathaniel Lakes, 49, of Muncy is facing accusations of unwanted touching. It's the third set of accusations since Lakes was charged with indecent assault on a juvenile, according to authorities.

Lakes is accused of touching the juvenile’s vagina and butt as he threw her into a pool between the dates of June 1 and Sept. 1 of 2016. The alleged assaults occurred at a residence near the 900 block of Nicely Avenue in Montoursville.

“Once (victim) realized what he (Lakes) was doing, (victim) would not allow Lakes to pick her up and throw her into the swimming pool,” wrote Montoursville State Trooper Sara Barrett.

According to the report, Lakes was 43 at the time of the alleged assault. Police said the victim stated she was 12 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Lakes was charged with two counts each of first-degree felony aggravated indecent assault of a child and aggravated indecent assault without consent. He was also charged with a count of third-degree felony corruption of minors.

Lakes was arraigned on March 4 by Judge Gary Whiteman, who gave him $50,000 unsecure bail.

Lakes is already incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on $99,000 monetary bail for the first set of charges that were issued on Jan. 11. A second set of charges were issued during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Whiteman on Feb. 10.

Lakes, who has three active cases against him in Lycoming County, is scheduled to appear before Whiteman on March 14 for a preliminary hearing.

