Williamsport, Pa. — A 34-year-old man held a gun in his hand as he tried to force his way into a home in Williamsport, according to police.

Curtis Love allegedly put the gun to a person’s head when he came into the home in the 800 block of Elmira Street just after 10 p.m. on March 16, police said. After being separated, Love gave the firearm to a family member and continued to argue with people in the home, according to the affidavit.

Retrieving the weapon, Love fired multiple shots in the direction of three people, striking one three times, Agent Christopher Salisbury said. The victim was struck in the leg and twice in the back, according to the affidavit. A tourniquet was placed on the victim’s leg wound to control the bleeding.

Police arrived at the home, locating Love, who still had the pistol in his hand. Love responded to commands by officers and was taken into custody without incident, Salisbury said.

Love was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. Love is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $99,000 monetary as he awaits a March 30 preliminary hearing.

