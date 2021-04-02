Jersey Shore, Pa. – Police and medics responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Wilson Street around 3:42 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police.

Units staged at the nearby Squeaky Kleen as the scene was investigated, according to a NorthcentralPa.com scanner report.

"After Officers arrived on the scene contact was made with the occupants of the residence," Patrolman First Class Jordan Mahosky said in a press release today. "Upon further investigation it was determined that no shots were actually fired."

Officers went available again at 4:38 a.m., according to police.