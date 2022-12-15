University Park, Pa. — There has been more fallout from an investigation into the actions of a Penn State University Student Auxiliary Officer.

The most recent charge against Blayze Robert Jo Fisher involves an argument with an accuser and Fisher ultimately driving away with her in the vehicle, police said.

The accuser agreed to speak with 21-year-old Fisher in his car on Oct. 8 outside of Shulze Hall.

University Police said Fisher became enraged at one point, speeding away from the building and punching the steering wheel with the accuser still in the car. She sent her location to friends, began to video record the encounter, and started to dial 911.

Fisher did return the accuser to Shulze Hall without further incident, according to the affidavit. Once in front of the building, she told Fisher to stop contacting her.

Fisher allegedly continued to call her, but would block his number by pressing *67, according to police. A search warrant showed that despite being asked to stop calling, Fisher continued to contact the accuser.

Fisher was charged with prowling in a separate case.

A student spotted Fisher peering into a dorm window on Nov. 3. An investigation by Campus Police determined Fisher had used his position as a Penn State University Student Auxiliary Officer to access the dorm.

Fisher was charged with harassment by communication for the most recent incident. He is being held at the Centre County jail on $15,000 monetary bail.

