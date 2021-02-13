"There have been rumors that this company would rehire workers at reduced wages in the $8-$9 wage. These rumors have surfaced on social media without any basis or facts," Metzger wrote in a Facebook post today.
After hundreds of local Shop-Vac employees lost their jobs due to company closure last September, Hangahan Equipment Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Hangahan Great Star International and Great Star Tools USA purchased Shop-Vac in December.
"They plan to hire back another 55 this month and anticipate 50 more next month," Metzger said.
"Quite often in a new transaction of a business being resold that is not the case," Metzger said.
The new company also will give raises in light of the fact that employees at the Shop-Vac in Williamsport didn’t have a raise in the last two years, Metzger wrote.
"Spreading lies and embracing the negative feedback on social media is wrong," Metzger said. "We look forward and pray for their success. When they succeed so does our County."