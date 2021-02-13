



Williamsport, Pa. – Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger wants to put rumors to rest about Great Star Tools' plans to rehire former Shop-Vac employees."There have been rumors that this company would rehire workers at reduced wages in the $8-$9 wage. These rumors have surfaced on social media without any basis or facts," Metzger wrote in a Facebook post today.After hundreds of local Shop-Vac employees lost their jobs due to company closure last September, Hangahan Equipment Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Hangahan Great Star International and Great Star Tools USA purchased Shop-Vac in December.

"In a conversation this afternoon with the general manager of Great Star who is overseeing the transaction he relayed the facts. He had also heard these rumors that are not helpful," Metzger said.





According to Metzger, those facts include plans to hire back more employees than initially anticipated in January.



"They plan to hire back another 55 this month and anticipate 50 more next month," Metzger said.





Former employees will be paid the wages they were previously paid, according to the commissioner.



"Quite often in a new transaction of a business being resold that is not the case," Metzger said.



The new company also will give raises in light of the fact that employees at the Shop-Vac in Williamsport didn’t have a raise in the last two years, Metzger wrote.





"Great Star Tools did not have to bring the former employees back but they saw the value of those workers and are following through on their word," Metzger said.

The goal is to bring the Shop-Vac plant back to its previous greatness, and Metzger urged the community to embrace the new employer and be supportive.



"Spreading lies and embracing the negative feedback on social media is wrong," Metzger said. "We look forward and pray for their success. When they succeed so does our County."