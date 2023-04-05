Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven man was charged with felony escape after authorities located a hole in the wall of his prison cell.

Investigators discovered Matthew Joseph Cole had attempted to break through the wall of his prison cell using a steel rod from his bed while being assigned to the “H” Block Cell 4 throughout August of 2021. The 37-year-old Cole was previously found guilty of escape and a slew of other offenses during a trial in January. He was scheduled to be sentenced in March, but it was canceled after investigators linked him to the second hole.

Assistant District Attorney Edward Ferguson connected the other escape attempt to Cole while going over documents with Pine Creek Township Sergeant Dennis Gill on March 2, according to the affidavit. Cole attempted a similar escape from “B” Unit cell 5 at the Clinton County Correctional Facility in September of 2021, according to investigators.

“Ferguson pointed out to me the facts about the same escape attempt from the “H” block cell 4 where the wall had a similar hole and the same type of tool was used and discovered,” Gill said.

Employees located a 15”x16” hole in the wall leading into the chase way, police said. The chase way is an open area where plumbing is run through the building. Cole allegedly used a false wall made from toothpaste, toilet paper, a Monopoly board game, and toilet paper rolls to hide the hole, according to the affidavit.

During a visitation with his girlfriend in August of 2021, Cole showed her pictures of the hole, authorities said. Several inmates allegedly came forward with information about Cole digging a hole into the wall, according to the report.

Cole could have allegedly gained access to the roof if he was successful in digging through the way and reaching the chase way.

“Mathew Cole was present in two different cells on different unit where holes were found in the cinder block walls where Cole had attempted to escape,” Gill said.

Both holes and a broken bed frame inside Cole’s cell caused approximately $1,900 worth of damages, according to the affidavit.

Cole was charged with third-degree felony criminal attempt-escape, institutional vandalism, and inmate procure self with weapon. He is being held on $50,000 monetary bail at the Clinton County Prison.

Cole will appear before Judge Frank Mills on May 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

