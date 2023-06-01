Hughesville, Pa. — An intoxicated woman claimed she was unaware that her two-year-old child had been left home alone, according to State Police.

Tamika Mickel Koons, 35, of Hughesville answered the door just after 2 a.m. on May 13 when Troopers were dispatched to her home. Neighbors called after hearing a child crying inside the home near the 60 block of Orchard Avenue, Trooper Gary Kunkle said.

Koons thought her boyfriend was watching the child, according to the complaint. Witnesses saw him leave at approximately 8:30 p.m. and not return, police said. Koons was allegedly seen leaving the home at approximately 10 p.m.

Allegedly unaware she left her daughter alone, Koons went to Hull’s Landing to drink alcohol for a few hours, Kunkle said.

Children and Youth Service were called to the home, according to Kunkle. A caseworker determined it was unsafe for the child to remain with Koons.

The minor was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for evaluation, police said. They will then be placed in a new home, according to the affidavit.

Koons was charged with third-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child. She recently completed a preliminary hearing with Judge William Solomon. During the hearing, Koons' bail was changed to a supervised eligible, according to court records.

A formal arraignment with Judge Nany Butts is scheduled for June 12 at the Lycoming Count Courthouse. Koons is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $15,000 monetary bail.

