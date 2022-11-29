Williamsport, Pa. — A woman who nearly struck several children with her car in October returned to the same neighborhood and threatened to shoot one of the residents, police say.

Two weeks after Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell was charged for the road rage incident on Wilson Street in Williamsport, residents say she returned to look for the person who reported her to police, arrest papers state.

In the latest incident on Nov. 6, Blackwell used her vehicle to block a woman’s truck to stop her from leaving the area near the 500 block of Wilson Street. Blackwell also allegedly threatened to shoot her, she told police.

Blackwell was upset because she thought the woman’s daughter was involved in the Oct. 20 confrontation, charges state. Neighbors had yelled at Blackwell to slow down because there were several children playing the area, but that seemed to enrage Blackwell, according to police. She sped back down the street, nearly driving onto the sidewalk where the children were playing, police said.

Blackwell was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and she didn't have insurance. She was charged with several misdemeanor counts that included terroristic threats.

For the Nov. 6 confrontation, Blackwell was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault. No bail was listed for her, but she is scheduled for a Jan. 12 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle.

