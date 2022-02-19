Plunketts Creek Township, Pa. —A minor contacted the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office and reported abuse that dated back to 2014, according to an affidavit filed by trooper with PSP Montoursville.

James Nathaniel Lakes, 48, of Jersey Shore was charged with several felonies for the alleged assault that was reported to authorities on Jan. 18, 2022.

During an interview with authorities, the accuser told interviewers Lakes had forced her to grab his penis when she was between the ages of 10 and 12. The accuser also described how Lakes would touch her vagina as he forced her on his lap.

“The victim said that the reason she did not disclose about being sexually assaulted by Lakes was due to being scared and not having anyone to talk to,” wrote Trooper Sara Barrett.

According to the affidavit, the accuser reported an incident in 2014 that involved Lakes removing his clothing and grabbing the minor several times. State Police said nothing else was disclosed about the incident and the investigation was closed.

Lakes was charged with ten counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault compliant is less than 13 years old. He was also charged with a count each of second-degree aggravated indecent assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors. All charges are felonies.

Lakes, who is already being held at the Lycoming County Prison, was arraigned for Judge Gary Whiteman on Feb. 10. Lakes is scheduled in court to for a preliminary hearing on March 14.

Court records show Lakes has an open case in Lycoming County for corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault without consent of others.

Docket sheet