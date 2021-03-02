Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – State police claim that a Montoursville woman gave rum liqueur to six minors in Muncy Creek Township.

In charges filed Feb. 24, Debra L. Snyder, 52, of Montoursville, faces six counts of third-degree misdemeanor sell/furnish liquor etc. to minor.

PSP Montoursville Trooper Aaron Edwards said Snyder allegedly poured drinks for the underage individuals in the 400 block of Pepper St., Muncy Creek Township.

Edwards said he was dispatched to the address around 12:34 a.m. on Dec. 12 for the report of underage drinking.

"Upon my arrival to the scene, I was let into the residence by the home owner....who directed me to the upstairs bedroom," Edwards wrote. "Once inside the bedroom, I observed 6 individuals from ages 17-20 visibly intoxicated. All 6 underage individuals admitted to consuming alcohol."

One of the underage individuals allegedly told the trooper that his grandmother Snyder provided a bottle of RumChata, a liquer with an alcohol by volume of approximately .14%, according to the complaint.

Snyder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp on April 9.

