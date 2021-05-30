Montoursville, Pa. – Weis Markets in Montoursville is closed after a fire Saturday evening, according to the Montoursville Fire Department.

The Department responded to a small fire in a bathroom at Weis, 800 N. Loyalsock Ave., around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening.

"The fire is under investigation by PSP Montoursville and the store management was reaching out to their coroporate office regarding when they will open," the Department said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.