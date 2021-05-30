Weis Fire

Emergency responders doused a fire at Weis Markets in Montoursville on Saturday.

 Montoursville Fire Department

Montoursville, Pa. – Weis Markets in Montoursville is closed after a fire Saturday evening, according to the Montoursville Fire Department.

The Department responded to a small fire in a bathroom at Weis, 800 N. Loyalsock Ave., around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening.

"The fire is under investigation by PSP Montoursville and the store management was reaching out to their coroporate office regarding when they will open," the Department said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!