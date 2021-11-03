Upon completing a federal judicial clerkship in Philadelphia, Brobson entered private practice with the Pittsburgh-based law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, where he practiced for 14 years and was promoted to shareholder and practice group leader.

Brobson was elected to the Commonwealth Court in 2009, retained in 2019, and chosen by his colleagues in December 2020 to serve as the 10th president judge of the Commonwealth Court.

The Pa. Supreme Court appointed Brobson to a four-year term on the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board. During his term, the members of the Board elected him to serve as secretary and then chair.

Brobson is the son of Bob Brobson, former chairman of the Lycoming County Republican Committee and former member of Montoursville's borough council.