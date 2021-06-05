Montoursville, Pa. – Amy Wensel has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for June 2021.

Amy is a residential real estate appraiser working in the Right-of-Way Unit. She is responsible for completing real estate appraisals for land acquisition offers to property owners when additional right-of-way is needed for a PennDOT project. From her first day on the job, it became apparent Amy would take on any task and do her best to accomplish it. She quickly and enthusiastically learned department procedures, processes, and forms.

Amy is well-liked and respected by her co-workers as she consistently helps whenever needed. She assisted with deed research and property management tasks. Amy is a mentor to those who work with her and has the ability to communicate in a clear and concise manner.

Amy is known for her friendly, down-to-earth personality. She maintains an excellent working relationship with other district employees. She is admired for her willingness to research and provide solutions to problems and learn new tasks and processes. She is a valued member of the Right-of-Way Unit.

Amy, a four-year PennDOT employee, lives in Jersey Shore with her husband Adam, children Dawson, Carson and Carter and dog Molly. In her spare time, Amy enjoys camping, kayaking, hiking, reading, and spending time with her family.

Congratulations to Amy Wensel the district office Employee of the Month for June 2021.