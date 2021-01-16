Montoursville, Pa. – The Montoursville Police Department warned the public today that there have been a number of phone scams going around.
"People have been receiving calls from "Amazon" claiming there is a problem with their account. Do not return the call and do not engage in a conversation with these people. Never give any personal information to anyone over the phone," the Department said on their Facebook page.
"They are trying to find out when you will not be home. Do not give them information on your daily schedule," the Montoursville Police Department said.