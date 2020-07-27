Montoursville, Pa. -- Montoursville Borough Police are asking for the public's help to identify the people captured in surveillance photos. The police department posted the photos on their Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

The individuals are wanted for questioning about an alleged theft from a customer.

Anyone who knows these people, are asked to send the Montoursville Police a message through Facebook, call Police at 570-368-2488, or submit an anonymous tip through this link http://www.montourpd.org/confidential-tips.html.

Please reference incident #20-0601.