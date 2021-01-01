Montoursville, Pa. – A Linden woman charged with felony strangulation allegedly assaulted a woman in a grassy area next to a roadway, Montoursville Police reported.

"The female was upset and crying and reported that her girlfriend just almost killed her," Montoursville Police Officer Kurt Hockman wrote in a Dec. 16 criminal complaint. "The victim reported that she was almost strangled to death by Nicole Oliver."

Nicole Oliver, 36, of Linden, was charged with one felony count of strangulation, and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, terroristic threats and DUI.

Hockman said an off-duty police officer saw a white sedan with the passenger's door open and someone kneeling in the field next to it around 12:17 a.m. on Dec. 16.

The incident was reported at the Broad Street on-ramp to Interstate 180 West, Montoursville.

Hockman said he responded to the scene and made contact with a female walking down the side of the on-ramp.

"The female was experiencing breathing difficulties so EMS was requested to the scene," Hockman wrote.

While waiting for EMS, Oliver also reportedly walked down the on-ramp toward police.

"The victim became more upset and stated that she was afraid of Oliver," Hockman said.

Hockman said he detained Oliver and placed her in the back of his patrol car, noting that "she smelled strongly of an alcoholic or malt brewed beverage."

According to the complaint, EMS evaluated the female and Hockman photographed injuries to her neck.

"On the victims neck you could see several deep scrapes on numerous locations along the side of her neck," Hockman wrote.

The female told police that she and Oliver pulled over to discuss relationship issues, "when Oliver got aggressive and pushed her out of the parked car."

Oliver allegedly exited the car, got on top of the female, and began choking her in the grass next to the roadway, Hockman said.

"While being choked the victim stated that Oliver was telling her that she was going to kill her and leave her here and that no one would find her," Hockman wrote.

A preliminary breath test of Oliver gave a result of 0.169%, Hockman said. Oliver reportedly refused to provide a blood sample at the Williamsport Hospital.

Oliver's bail was set at $25,000 unsecured on Dec. 23.

She's scheduled for a formal arraignment on Jan. 25 before Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts.

