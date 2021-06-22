Montoursville, Pa. - This week Mayor Steve Bagwell posted an online reminder to residents of the borough regarding local regulations on the arbitrary use of fireworks in Montoursville borough.

According to the mayor, "If the fireworks make a large bang or they are shooting up into the air, they are covered under the borough fireworks ordinance and there is very few places in Montoursville they are permitted."

Bagwell said the only way the ordinance could be enforced is if the infractions are reported in real-time, not after the fact.

Montoursville's ordinance dictates that fireworks may only be used in borough boundaries from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. starting the Friday before July 4, and ends the following Sunday after July 4. The ordinance also says fireworks are not permitted within 150 ft. of an occupied building, as Montoursville is a relatively condensed community. The use of fireworks if found not sober is also an infraction.

But Bagwell reminded borough residents to simply be cognizant of others.

"It's an American tradition to set off fireworks and we are all patriotic. To some people and many animals, it is distressing. The ordinance is really about being a good neighbor. Be safe and reasonable."

The mayor was blunt about his feelings on the disrespect violation of these ordinances mean.

"If you are lighting off fireworks at 11 p.m., you might as well be pounding on someone's door for no reason. Don't do that."