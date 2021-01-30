Williamsport, Pa. – For statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, a Montoursville man was sentenced this week to two to four years in state prison.

Tyrone J. Moten, 22, of Montoursville, sexually assaulted a minor victim in the Williamsport Bureau of Police's jurisdiction on Feb. 2, 2019.

Moten was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the 500 block of Memorial Avenue in Williamsport on Jan. 7 last year.

On Jan. 26, Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio sentenced Moten to an aggregate total of 24 to 48 months state confinement for one felony count each of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. His prison term will be followed by 36 months of consecutive probation.

Moten will not be eligible for boot camp, the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive, or the State Drug Treatment Program.

Moten will receive credit for time served from Oct. 13, 2020, to Jan. 25, 2021.

Moten must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

