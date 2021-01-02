Loyalsock Township, Pa. – After allegedly trying to grab a state trooper's taser, a Montoursville man was charged with multiple felonies.

Matthew B. Shaner, 37, of Montoursville, faces the following charges filed Dec. 23, 2020:

Two felony counts of criminal attempt - aggravated assault

Two felony counts of criminal attempt - disarming law enforcement officer

Two misdemeanor counts of criminal attempt - simple assault

One misdemeanor count each of simple assault and resisting arrest

One summary count of harassment

Two summary counts of criminal attempt - harassment

State police at Montoursville Trooper Troy Hansen said that police were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance at the 1400 block of Briarwood Drive, Loyalsock Township, around 3:37 a.m. on Dec. 23.

A woman at the address told police that Shaner threw a glass liquor bottle at her, striking her in the left foot. The injury caused bleeding and swelling to her foot, according to Hansen.

Shaner was laying in bed when police arrived and allegedly did not respond to verbal commands from police officers.

Troopers Peter Dunchick and Christopher Sulitka entered the bedroom and identified themselves, Hansen said.

"Shaner did not respond to verbal commands and Tprs. Peter Dunchick and Christopher Sulitka removed his blanket to check for weapons," Hansen wrote. "Shaner then stated, 'I'm gonna kick your (expletives)' and jumped out of the bed and attempted to tackle Tpr. Sulitka while reaching towards hid duty belt."

Hansen alleges that Shaner continued to ignore verbal commands and resisted attempts to get him handcuffed.

"Shaner then reached for Tpr. Dunchick's taser with one hand while still resisting arrest," Hansen said. "Shaner struck Tpr. Dunchick in the forehead during the struggle."

Shaner eventually was handcuffed and detained, Hansen said. The female was transported to the UPMC Williamsport to receive stitches in her foot.

Hansen posted $50,000 monetary bail through a bondsman on Dec. 23.

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman on Jan. 4.

