Gamble Township, Pa. – A quick-thinking passerby extinguished a small house fire on Saturday in Lycoming County, the Montoursville Fire Department reported.
Ten members of the Montoursville Fire Department and the tanker, ladder and ambulance, traveled to the scene, a home in Gamble Township, early Saturday afternoon.
"Prior to our arrival the fire was knocked down by a good Samaritan who was passing by and used the home's garden hose," the Department said. "Once on scene we completely extinguished the fire and confirmed there was no further extension."
Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company also responded with a full crew.
"We were canceled prior," Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company said. "Thankful for limited damage, compliments to the Good Samaritan and Montoursville Fire Department's quick response!"