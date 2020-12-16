Montgomery, Pa. – State police at Montoursville recently reported that they seized an illegally sold handgun from a home in Clinton Township.

In a Nov. 13 affidavit, Trooper Patrick Kineston said state parole officers went to 256 Stryker Avenue, Clinton Township, for a parole violation involving Brett Richard Reynolds.

"Once they were inside the residence, multiple firearms were discovered. Alma Marie Force was also present within the residence at the time of their arrival," Kineston said.

One of those firearms, a Jimenez Model J.A. Nine, 9 mm handgun, reportedly was discovered in a bedroom belonging to Alma M. Force, 45, of Montgomery.

But the record of sale query indicated that Force was not the purchaser of the handgun, according to Kineston.

"Force indicated that the handgun was hers," Kineston said.

Force allegedly told the trooper that she bought the handgun for "about $100" from her nephew "several" years prior, according to the affidavit.

"The firearm was sold between the two parties in the absence of a licensed person," Kineston said.

According to the complaint, only certain types of firearms transfers are exempt under the crimes code: transfers between spouses, between a parent and child, or between a grandparent and grandchild.

Force was charged with one misdemeanor count of firearm ownership - duty of other persons.

She is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment before Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp on Dec. 11.