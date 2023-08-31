Montgomery, Pa. — The Montgomery Area School District was given conditional approval to proceed with plans for renovation and construction of the Athletic and Community Center during a Clinton Township supervisor meeting Wednesday evening.

“A school is only allowed in that zoning district as a conditional use granted by the supervisors,” according to Zoning Board member Todd Winder.

Voting in favor, supervisors Donald Wagner, Kaydee Miller, and Matt Dodge. Against, Lanny Wertz, and Patrick Deitrick.

The hearing, which went on until nearly 12 a.m. and was held the same night as the Montgomery Area PTO open house, means the school district must complete a series of specific zoning requirements, but gave the approval needed to move forward.

Conditions include widening the road, adding sidewalks, and further traffic mitigation. The district would also have to address the well situation on the property and on adjoining properties, according to interim Mayor and Borough Council President, Rocky Sanguedolce.

Facing mounting problems in the current school buildings means it's becoming too costly to maintain facilities, the district told residents during a school board meeting in June. The district plans to update the Montgomery Area Athletic and Community Center, 537 Old Rd., with an estimated price tag upward of $33 million, with a tax increase to be included.

An .84 mil property tax increase by the school district each year over the next four years is to come in order to help finance the project, with homeowners expected to pay an additional $670 per year on a property valued at $200,000.

Winder, chief of the Clinton Twp. Volunteer Fire Co., said the cost that’s associated with the district’s construction plans and the looming tax increase is, “irrelevant for the hearing” that lasted most of the evening.

Headed into Wednesday night's meeting, there was doubt as to what the supervisors would ultimately decide to do. The vote came down to one person. “There are enough reasons to deny the [conditional use request] within the various ordinances of the township,” said Winder.

Sanguedolce has stated that he is against the project, but now says that it seems the school district has been successful and the project will happen as planned. “The conditions that were set will be very costly and will affect [the school district] budget,” he added.

