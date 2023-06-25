Williamsport, Pa. —A man who set a phone up in a bathroom to record minors will remain in state prison after a ruling Friday morning.

A misdemeanor charge of copying obscene material against Wayne Franklin Benson, 46, of Montgomery was discharged by the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Because of that ruling, Benson requested to finish the remainder of his sentence at county prison.

Judge Ryan Tira ruled Benson would remain in state prison under the original sentence. Benson was sentenced to 6 to 32 months incarceration after being found guilty of photographing sexual acts, child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

His sentence will max out in November of this year. Attorney Edward Rymsza requested a “de novo” sentencing for Benson during the hearing. It means Benson would be resentenced based on the count being discharged.

Judge Tira was quick to point out that would open the door on resentencing for all charges, something Benson’s counsel did not seem to want.

A model inmate after being incarcerated in June of 2021, Benson completed a second chance program in prison, according to Rymsza.

“Prison has had a profound impact on him,” Rymsza said.

Despite those accomplishments, Assistant District Attorney Kirsten Gardner pointed out Benson has not completed the sex offenders’ program.

“It’s misleading to say Mr. Benson has been rehabilitated,” Gardner said.

Benson was found guilty of recording a child as they used a private bathroom in June of 2021.

A flashing light caught the attention of a child while they were inside the bathroom. The child located a phone with photographs of them.

Scared Benson might see the photographs, the child deleted the them. They also went into the recently deleted items to ensure the photographs were no longer on the phone.

After being alerted to the situation, a witness found the phone and located a picture on it. The photograph was of Benson looking into the camera using his watch, according to investigators.

Benson was found guilty of photography sex acts, child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, design and copy obscene material, and invasion of privacy.

