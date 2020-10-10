Montgomery, Pa. – A 42-year-old man is accused of taking nude photographs of a minor with whom he allegedly had sexual contact, Lycoming County Detectives reported.

Collin S. Reid was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Jon E. Kemp on Oct. 2.

Reid is accused of having oral sex with a victim under the age of 16 and inappropriately touching her on numerous occasions between March and November 2019, according to Lycoming County Detective William Weber.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred in Montgomery Borough, according to the criminal complaint.

Reid also is accused of the attempted rape of the minor while she was sleeping, according to the affidavit.

According to Weber, Reid photographed the victim nude or partially nude on numerous occasions.

"On at least one occasion, Reid showed one of the nude photographs of [the female minor] to male juvenile...During this incident, Reid made [the male juvenile] undress and expose his penis," Weber wrote.

Previously Reid was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault for allegedly fondling a victim under the age of 16 on Dec. 25, 2019, according to state police at Montoursville.

New felony charges filed against Reid include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, child pornography, criminal attempted rape of an unconscious victim, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and sexual abuse of children - disseminating photo of child sex acts.

