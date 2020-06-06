After reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant, a Montgomery man was sentenced to county jail.

Cody Allen Benyo, 27, sold $100-worth of methamphetamine on March 25, 2019, according to an affidavit by Trooper Thomas Wool of Pennsylvania State Police Montoursville.

Benyo pleaded guilty to one count of ungraded felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on June 3.

Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced Benyo to 160 to 320 days county jail with 320 days credit for time served. He must serve 36 months consecutive probation, pay the cost of prosecution and fees, complete 50 hours of community service and attend treatment court.

On March 25, 2019, a confidential informant told the Pennsylvania State Police Montoursville Vice Unit that Benyo was selling methamphetamine from his West Houston Avenue home in Montgomery.

The confidential informant reportedly contacted Benyo via Facebook Messenger to arrange the purchase of one gram of methamphetamine for $100, according to the affidavit by Trooper Thomas Wool.

Upon arrival at Benyo's home, Benyo reportedly came out to the undercover vehicle, where the confidential informant and Trooper Wool were waiting.

Benyo then handed the confidential informant a small ziplock bag of methamphetamine in exchange for pre-recorded bills, Trooper Wool wrote.

Through the passenger side window of the vehicle, "The three of us conversed for a minute or two. During the conversation, Benyo related that he was trying to find a ride to go see his probation officer," Trooper Wool said.

The confidential informant then said they needed to leave for work, and they drove away leaving Benyo at his residence, police said.

"The CI placed the bag of meth in the cup holder of my UC vehicle. I then placed the meth in a larger zip lock bag," Trooper Wool wrote.

"There was no debrief or post-buy search of the CI due to me being present for the entire buy and the CI sitting next to me in the passenger seat of my UC vehicle," Trooper Wool wrote.

After dropping off the confidential informant at a predetermined location, police returned to their barracks and tested the contents of the bag, which determined it to contained methamphetamine, according to Wool.