Montgomery, Pa. — Montgomery’s borough council is accepting applications from residents who are interested to serve their community as mayor.

Replacing Ed Alexander, who recently resigned for personal reasons, the appointment ending December 2025 must be filled by a registered voter living in the borough at least one year.

Did You Know? Did you know there is a mayor manual? Read about the requirements to serve your community as mayor here.

No elected official in Montgomery receives compensation. While council makes decisions, the mayor votes only to break ties. Attending council meetings and reporting on borough business from time-to-time are among expected ceremonial duties.

Appointed in 2021, Alexander said he will be available to help guide the new candidate. Different factors go into being mayor, he said. “It’s a fun job when things go right.” Ideal traits of a borough mayoral candidate? "Be level-headed, represent your town, look out for the police, and fire departments,” Alexander advised.

“If you care about your town you’ll do it,” said Alexander. “There’s a lot of people who don't step up who should.”

Interim Mayor Rocky Sanguedolce, who will once again be council president once a mayor is chosen, said people who complain online should step up to serve. “This is a perfect opportunity to get involved in American democracy at a micro level.”

Councilmember Laurel Green, parks and recreation committee chair, said politics has no place in the role. “There’s no time or place for partisanship when it comes to improving our parks or keeping our neighborhoods safe,” she said.

Being mayor or serving on council, means “you need to ask yourself if you want to look ahead in 10 years and see that you’ve contributed something to our community,” Green added.

Letters of interest to be appointed mayor must be dropped off at the borough office, 35 S. Main St., before 3:30 pm on July 13, or by email: donnajmiller1@comcast.net.

