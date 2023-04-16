Montgomery, Pa. — Starting Monday, April 17, the Montgomery Area Public Library will no longer charge fines for overdue materials. The move was made both to join fellow fine-free libraries like James V. Brown and Muncy Library and to increase accessibility to library materials.

The change only affects items owned by Montgomery Area Public Library. If items are checked out from another library within the Lycoming County Library System through Montgomery, the library that owns the borrowed material may still charge late fees.

“This is a great way to remove barriers for library patrons,” said Amber Adams, director of the library. “This is the right investment at the right time and it really helps us be a community resource for all our fellow libraries’ patrons. Times are tough for families, and we want to help as much as we can. We also want to serve the public as effectively as possible, and joining James V. Brown, Muncy, and Hughesville in becoming fine free is a great step in the right direction.”

The American Library Association has stated that going fine-free is a great way to make the library accessible to all members of the community.

“Libraries provide a significant social benefit to low-income patrons, since it allows them to access a wide variety of materials and services without having to spend additional funds,” wrote David Sye, a Research and Instruction Librarian at Murray State University in Kentucky. “Fines, therefore, create an obstacle to library access that can be harder for those patrons to overcome compared to other borrowers.”

Curtis Rogers, communications director of the Urban Libraries Council, told The Atlantic that “Overdue fines do not distinguish between people who are responsible and those who are not – they distinguish between people who have or do not have money.”

Please note that fees will still be charged for lost, damaged, or never-returned items.

