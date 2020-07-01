An internal investigation led to the termination of a police officer in Montgomery on Monday, Montgomery Borough Council President Susan Andrews confirmed.

Eric Walter Winters, 33, was fired from his position as an officer of the Montgomery Borough Police Department on June 29.

"An internal investigation was conducted at the request of council and following review of the findings of that investigation council opted to terminate him," Andrews said.

Andrews declined to say why Winters was investigated and ultimately fired.

"I cannot comment on an internal investigation. It is a personnel matter that we are not at liberty to discuss publicly," Andrews said.

"I don't really have anything to say about it," Winters told NorthcentralPA.com when asked to comment on his termination.

Winters was placed on paid administrative leave in May after serving a search warrant on the home of a borough council member, the Sun-Gazette reported.

No charges were filed as a result of Winter's search.

Andrews was unsure how long Winters held the position prior to his termination.

No other borough police officers currently are under investigation, according to Andrews.