Montgomery, Pa. — The Montgomery Area School District school board meeting began as usual Tuesday evening, but came to an early stop after news trickled in that School Board President Michael Wright had died.

According to Representative Jamie Flick, who was in attendance at the school board meeting, Superintendent Daphne Bowers was pulled out of the meeting after it had begun.

The meeting came to a halt as other board members and community members learned the news, Flick said.

On Wednesday, the district issued the following statement:

"Last evening our school district was notified of the tragic passing of our school board president, community member, husband, and father, Michael (Tony) Wright. Tony served his community through his dedication to the students of the Montgomery Area School District. Tony held the role of school board president for the last 6 years, and always kept the best interests of our district, and the students we serve, first in his heart. While all mourn his passing, we ask for respect for Tony’s family, as well as our school district, as we deal with the grief and sadness of losing him."

The district is currently in discussion over a planned $33 million school building project that has been met with some community pushback. Tuesday night's meeting was intended to present an opportunity for community members to comment.

The district published a study on the facility study in August 2022.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling said the death is an ongoing investigation and his office would not release further information at this time.

NorthcentralPa.com will provide more information as it becomes available.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.