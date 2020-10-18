Anyone who is interested in voting on November 3 must submit their voter registration or changes to their registration by Monday, October 19.

To register, check your registration status, or modify your registration information, please visit votespa.com.

Mail-in ballot applications, which may also be requested through votespa.com, must be received by your county election board or another designated location by October 27 at 5 p.m.

Voters who have already received their mail-in ballots are advised to turn in their completed mail-in ballot as soon as possible. To send your ballot, make sure to take the following steps: